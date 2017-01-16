Republicans face headwinds among Trump voters over corporate tax cuts

As Republicans craft the first major tax-code rewrite in more than 30 years, they’ll have to be wary of the voters who put their man in the White House.

While Trump voters generally believe tax cuts help the economy, a majority of them don’t support cuts for anyone but the middle class, according to a poll of voters’ priorities for Trump’s first 100 days conducted by POLITICO and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Among the general public as a whole, slightly more than half favor tax cuts for low-income Americans, with middle-income cuts coming in a close second.