Samantha Daugherty Joins SSRS as VP of Telephone Data Collection Services

Glen Mills, PA – August 1, 2017 – SSRS, a full-service survey and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today the appointment of Samantha Daugherty as its Vice President of Telephone Data Collection Services.

In her role at SSRS, Ms. Daugherty will be responsible for providing oversight and direction to the company’s two internal call centers, external partners, and staff. Her primary focus will be the quality, productivity, and efficiency of the SSRS call center operations.

Prior to joining SSRS, Ms. Daugherty was the Vice President of Operations at Princeton Data Source. During her tenure at PDS, Samantha increased efficiency and reduced operating cost by improving work flow procedures and implementing an organizational structure that aligned with client needs in the evolving industry. Before PDS, Samantha developed the International Call Center Operation at TNS, then transitioned into a Project Management role.

“Ms. Daugherty is a proven leader and industry veteran who will help us execute our growth strategy,” said Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS. “With Samantha and other key personnel in place, we’re equipped to continually improve our processes and will continue to provide our clients with innovative solutions.”

ABOUT SSRS

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

