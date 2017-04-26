Sharp partisan divides mark Trump presidency

While most feel 100 days is not enough time to judge the Trump administration, 41 percent approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as he nears that hundred-day mark. It’s a rating that’s historically low but has been fairly steady since he took office, underpinned by support that comes heavily from Republicans.

Ratings of Donald Trump are far more partisan than ratings of his immediate predecessors were at this point in their presidencies: both Presidents Obama and Bush enjoyed higher ratings from the opposing political party at the 100-day mark. Mr. Trump also gets lower ratings then they did among independents.