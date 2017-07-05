SSRS EVP Appointed President of NYAAPOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – Wednesday, July 5th 2017 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today the appointment of Chintan Turakhia as President of the New York Chapter of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (NYAAPOR).

The NYAAPOR is an intellectual community of people engaged in methods, applications, and findings from public opinion research. In his role as NYAAPOR President, Chintan will collaborate with people involved in both academic and commercial research. He will lead the NYAAPOR’s efforts with the research community to discuss and debate methodological, ethical, and substantive issues related to a broad range of research topics.

Chintan has been involved with the NYAAPOR for many years, most recently serving on the board as Vice President – President Elect. Prior to being Vice President, he served as Membership Chair at NYAAPOR.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said, “Chintan’s involvement in the NYAAPOR dates back over ten years. During that time, he has been a knowledgeable and passionate advocate for the research industry. These characteristics, along with his record of contributions to the organization, will serve him well in his new role as President”.

For more information on the NYAAPOR visit www.nyaapor.org

About SSRS :

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Contact Karin Kowalski for more information about SSRS:

kkowalski@ssrs.com or 484-840-4317

# # #