SSRS Team Members Elected to PANJAAPOR
Phil Benner, Luis Tipan and Yvonne Shands have been elected to the 2017-18 Executive Council
Please join us in congratulating our own Phil Benner, Luis Tipan and Yvonne Shands on their elections to the 2017-18 PANJAAPOR Executive Council!
Phil Benner was elected Associate Treasurer
Luis Tipan was elected Communications Chair
Yvonne Shands was elected Member-at-Large
We’d also like to congratulate Rajesh Bhai of Marketing Systems Group (MSG) on his election to PANJAAPOR President!
We wish everyone the best of luck in their new roles, and we appreciate the additional time they are dedicating to this organization!