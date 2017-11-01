SSRS Welcomes Four Industry Experts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – November 1, 2017 – SSRS, a full-service survey and market research firm known for innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today the appointment of four new associates: Jonathan Best, William Sage, Jennifer Su, and Kyle Berta. The group joins SSRS from Princeton Survey Research Associates International (PSRAI).

As the Vice President of Advanced Scientific Methods, Jonathan Best will be involved in all aspects of the research process including data processing and analysis, project management, and sample design. Jonathan specializes in designing and weighting complex samples of hard-to-reach populations, including low-income households, minorities, and small area samples. He has designed and weighted samples for international projects conducted using telephone and in-person data collection, and was at the forefront of incorporating cell samples into standard RDD landline designs. He was also involved in refining cell phone data collection methods. Jonathan is a long-time AAPOR member, where he routinely presents, and a member of the American Statistical Association.

William Sage joins SSRS as the Vice President of IT Services. He spent the past 11 years as the IT Director for Princeton Data Source, where he developed and managed the information and communications infrastructure to support the daily operation and future direction of the company. William is a seasoned IT professional and an MBA leader who possesses strong managerial and team-building skills. He has expertise in a diverse range of technologies and has demonstrated success in managing projects, promoting change, and developing solutions.

In her new role as an Associate Research Director at SSRS, Jennifer Su will manage all stages of project execution, including project schedules, sample design, questionnaire development, data analysis, toplines and analytical reports. She will also be responsible for assisting in the design and proposal stage of new research projects. Jennifer has worked on a variety of telephone and online projects, ranging from general population polls to studies with targeted groups of interest such as parents and teens, news journalists, and television broadcast management. Jennifer is an AAPOR member and has also served as a member of the NBC News exit poll team since 2008.

Kyle Berta joins SSRS as a Project Director. He brings highly relevant experience in domestic and international research. He has managed a wide variety of clients, including universities, leading news organizations, research centers, consumer organizations, non-profits, public relations firms, and consultants. He is well-informed in omnibus polling, editing survey questionnaires and ensuring best practices in survey methodology.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said: “The entire SSRS team welcomes Jonathan, William, Jennifer, and Kyle to our organization. Their expertise and level of professionalism is well-known throughout the industry, and I am confident these characteristics will bolster the high quality, innovative research that SSRS is known for providing. We are looking forward to working together to continue to provide our clients with industry-leading solutions.”

ABOUT SSRS

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological vigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Contact Karin Kowalski for more information about SSRS:

kkowalski@ssrs.com or 484-840-4317