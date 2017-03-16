St. Patrick’s Day 2017

The SSRS Probability Panel is a group of panelists recruited from our high-quality probability sampling frame, the SSRS Omnibus. The SSRS Probability Panel offers the ability to conduct probabilistic surveys in fast time frames at low costs and with multi-modal capabilities. Because the SSRS Probability Panel is sampled and recruited through the SSRS Omnibus, the result is a panel that is highly representative of the U.S. population. And since the SSRS Omnibus is always in the field, we are constantly recruiting — inviting approximately 1,400 online members every month.