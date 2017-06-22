Stand-To For Veterans

The Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative will host Stand-To – A National Veterans Convening on June 23 in Washington, D.C., with key leaders from across the public, private, non‐profit, and philanthropic sector to outline key priorities and an action plan to drive improved outcomes for veterans and their families.

SSRS VP Robyn Rapoport is attending the event tomorrow. Robyn leads SSRS’s research collaboration with the GWBI, and we are honored to work with them on such important veteran research.