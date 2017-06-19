Survey of Rural America

“The latest partnership poll from The Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation examines the views and experiences of people living in small towns and rural areas across the United States, and how they are similar or different from those in urban and suburban settings. It is the 31st in a series of surveys dating back to 1995 that have been conducted as part of the Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation Survey Project. In part, the survey was designed to shed light on the political views of those living in rural counties where Donald Trump scored a 26-percentage-point victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, a substantial increase from Mitt Romney’s 16-point margin over Barack Obama in 2012. In addition to politics, the survey gauges rural Americans’ views of their communities, their sense of shared values, their economic concerns, and their views on issues of race and immigration.”