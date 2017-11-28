This Giving Tuesday, many Americans plan to give back

This year Americans are giving more than just their thanks. According to a recent Bankrate.com survey, 96 percent of Americans say they made or will make a charitable donation by the end of 2017.

The report coincides with Giving Tuesday, which is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is widely recognized as a day when individuals and businesses ramp up their holiday and end-of-the-year donations

According to the survey, approximately one out of five givers say that their contributions will be larger this year than last year.

“With everything going on in the world, it’s important to me to do what I can,” says Melissa Terrio, 44, an admissions director in Weston, Massachusetts.