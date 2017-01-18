Trump voters differ from general public on immigration
New Poll Conducted by SSRS for POLITICO and The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
“A new poll conducted by SSRS, an independent research company, for POLITICO and Harvard’s School of Public Health, suggests that in formulating immigration policy President-elect Donald Trump will have to decide whom he’d rather please — his voters or the general public. The poll, conducted Dec. 16-20, used cell phones and landlines among a nationally representative sample of 1,023 adults.
Fifty-seven percent of Trump voters surveyed considered unauthorized immigration a “very serious problem,” compared to only 30 percent of the general public. A majority of both groups saw unauthorized immigration as a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem — but for Trump voters that majority was 90 percent, compared to 57 percent for the general public.”