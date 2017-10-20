Two-thirds want to stay in Iran nuclear deal

Two in three Americans say President Donald Trump should not pull the United States out of the nuclear deal aiming to block Iran from developing nuclear weapons, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Trump announced his intent to decertify the agreement last week. But eight in 10 Democrats and two in three independents oppose withdrawing from the agreement. Even in the President’s own party, Republicans are evenly split, with 48% wanting to remain and 47% to withdraw.