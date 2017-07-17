Voters Don’t Like Obamacare Repeal

The bad news for Republicans: Their base doesn’t like their plan for repealing Obamacare, and they don’t think President Donald Trump’s planned tax overhaul will help them.

The good news for Republicans: It might not matter when the 2018 midterms roll around.

That’s a key takeaway from the latest POLITICO-Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll, which finds the policy fights consuming Washington aren’t necessarily what’s on voters’ minds.