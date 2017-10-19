Most want focus on making the health care system work

With the start of open-enrollment for Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges around the country fast approaching, nearly six in 10 Americans say the Trump administration is doing too little to make sure the nation’s health insurance system works the way it should, according a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

A recent plan from Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, and Patty Murray, D-Washington, would restore Affordable Care Act cost-sharing reduction payments for two years in exchange for more state flexibility in Obamacare, providing some stability to markets roiled by President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind those subsidy payments earlier this month. But Trump has publicly waffled on whether to back the plan, and at least one Republican in Senate leadership, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, has declared the bill “stalled out.”