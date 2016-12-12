The Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation Survey of Long-Term Prescription Painkiller Users and Their Household Members
Sampling, data collection, weighting and tabulation were managed by SSRS in close collaboration with the Washington Post and Kaiser Family Foundation researchers.
This partnership poll from The Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation examines the long-term use of prescription painkillers by exploring the views and experiences of adults 18 and over who they themselves have taken strong prescription painkillers for a period of two months or more at some time in the past two years, other than to treat pain from cancer or terminal illness.