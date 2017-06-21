World Giraffe Day 2017
World Giraffe Day celebrates the conservation and awareness of all nine subspecies of Giraffe.
The SSRS mascot, Chaos the Giraffe, is part of our family and has traveled all over the world! Take a look at a few of our favorite pictures from his adventures!
Giraffe Facts
-
Fact 1
Giraffes are the tallest mammals on Earth. Their legs alone are taller than many humans—about 6 feet.
-
Fact 2
A giraffe’s spots are much like human fingerprints. No two individual giraffes have exactly the same pattern.
-
Fact 3
A giraffe’s neck is too short to reach the ground. As a result, it has to awkwardly spread its front legs or kneel to reach the ground for a drink of water.
-
Fact 4
Giraffes only need 5 to 30 minutes of sleep in a 24-hour period! They often achieve that in quick naps that may last only a minute or two at a time.
-
Fact 5
Giraffes spend most of their lives standing up; they even sleep and give birth standing up.