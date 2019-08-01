12 to 17-Year-Old Males Nearly Split on eSports vs. Traditional Sports Preference
New SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll Findings
The popularity of eSports and gaming is rising quickly, especially among teenagers. Recently, the extremely popular online game, Fortnite, held its first World Championship, awarding $3 Million to 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, the solo champion. How does the popularity of eSports affect traditional sports preference? View the latest findings from the SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll.