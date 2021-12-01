HIGH LEVELS OF RACIAL & ETHNIC DISCRIMINATION IN MINNESOTA: RESPONSE PANEL
APM Research Lab Asks Experts to Weigh in on Key Findings from the Minnesota’s Diverse Communities Survey
Among the key findings from our Minnesota’s Diverse Communities Survey is that racial and ethnic discrimination is common in Minnesota, matching—and often exceeding—levels measured in an earlier national survey.
APM Research Lab asked several thought-leaders and researchers to serve as an online response panel to help digest these findings, including offering their ideas for how the state might respond.