This session will discuss designs for leveraging survey data and social media data to better capture public opinion in reliable and valid ways. The session will begin with brief presentations of preliminary findings from the MOSAIC project and then move to a broader discussion around blended designs for leveraging survey and social media data to capture public opinion and behavior on salient topics of the day.

In addition to MOSAIC team members, the broader discussion will include insights from Frauke Kreuter (University of Maryland) and Munmun De Choudhury (Georgia Institute of Technology).