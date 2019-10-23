The 2019 AJC Survey of American Jews on Antisemitism in America, an unprecedented survey of American Jews conducted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, reveals deep concern about antisemitism in the United States and widespread fear that it is increasing.

The findings from the AJC survey—the largest and most comprehensive ever on the subject of antisemitism in America—are being released days before the first anniversary of the deadly attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, which claimed the lives of 11 Jewish worshipers on October 27, 2018.

Nearly nine out of ten American Jews (88%) say antisemitism is a problem in the U.S. today, with more than a third (38%) calling it a very serious problem. 84% say antisemitism in the U.S. has increased – and a plurality, 43%, say it has increased a lot – over the past five years.

These views are consistent across age cohorts, Jewish denominations, and political affiliations. 84% of Ultra-Orthodox (Haredi), 80% of Modern Orthodox, 91% of Conservative, 94% of Reform, 92% of Reconstructionist, and 87% of secular Jews say antisemitism in the U.S. today is a very serious or somewhat of a problem, as do more than nine in ten (93%) Democrats, 87% of independents, and three quarters (75%) of Republicans.