2019 Chicago Booth/Kellogg School Financial Trust Index

New data from the Financial Trust Index (FTI), which captures the level of trust that Americans have in institutions, reveals an all-time high level of public trust in financial organizations. Administered by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, the study also reported an all-time low level of public dissatisfaction with the national economic landscape and a slight decrease in trust of the government.

Overall levels of public trust in financial institutions rose from 27.6 percent in 2018 to 33.3 percent in 2019—the highest measure of trust since the first wave of FTI data was collected in 2008. The growth was largely due to an increase of trust in mutual funds, the stock market and large corporations.