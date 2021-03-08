2020 Annual WIN Survey Shows Low Level of Improvements in Gender Equality

In a year where people have been forced to spend more time at home, and where the possibility to move and conduct a “normal” life have been highly restricted, the level of violence and sexual harassment already experienced by many women in past years might have been affected as well. WIN International, the world’s leading association in market research and polling, published the Annual WIN World Survey (WWS – 2020) exploring the views and beliefs of 29,252 individuals among citizens from 34 countries across the globe about gender equality, violence, and sexual harassment. Many support the idea that domestic violence might have increased precisely due to the safety measures put in place during the pandemic. Others wonder whether the restrictions have had implications on gender equality. The research aims at monitoring the global data on violence and equality, and detecting the changes compared to previous years.