2022 FCSM Research & Policy Conference

The 2022 FCSM Research and Policy Conference provides a forum for experts and practitioners from around the world to discuss and exchange current methodological knowledge and policy insights about topics of current and critical importance to federal agencies.

The conference program will feature presentations that address advances in credible and accurate survey and statistical methodologies from both research and policy perspectives.

SSRS team members Cameron McPhee, Mickey Jackson and Vanessa Harrell will attend the event. We will see you in DC!