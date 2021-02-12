54% of Americans say they have more emergency savings than credit card debt

Bankrate’s February Financial Security Poll finds that 54 percent of Americans have more emergency savings than credit card debt. Despite the tough economy, this is 5 percentage points higher than in last year’s pre-pandemic survey and the highest percentage since 2018.

Meanwhile, more than 1 in 4 Americans (27 percent) report having more credit card debt than money saved in their emergency fund. This response saw a slight decrease of 1 percent compared to a year ago — even as the unemployment rate remains elevated.