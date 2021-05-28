70 Percent Covid Vaccination Rate May Be in Reach, New Poll Suggests
May KFF Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor Data Featured in the New York Times
CATI for the study conducted by SSRS
A new poll suggests the United States could be on track to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the adult population against Covid-19 by this summer.
In the latest survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 62 percent of respondents said they had received at least one dose of a vaccine, up from 56 percent in April. At the same time, about a third of those categorized as “wait and see” reported that they had already made vaccine appointments or planned to do so imminently.