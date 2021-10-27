7th Annual Chapman University Survey of American Fears

The annual Chapman University Survey of American Fears provides an in-depth examination into the concerns of average Americans, tracking changes and trends over the years. The survey asks about more than 100 topics ranging from government, health, and environmental matters, to crime, COVID-19, the paranormal, and personal anxieties.

The top 10 fears of Americans have shifted notably since 2019. Fear of loved ones dying has risen from its previous rank as fifth to second place – even while its share of Americans has dropped from 62.9% in 2019 to 58.5%. Fear of both widespread civil unrest and a loved one contracting COVID-19 make their debut in the top 10, with approximately equal shares of Americans reporting fear of these. Fear of loved ones becoming seriously ill, on the other hand, has dropped in its rank from third to fourth place in conjunction with a decrease in fear from 66.7% in 2019 to 57.3%. Once again aligning with the major events of 2020, fear of a pandemic/major epidemic, economic/financial collapse, and biological warfare debut on the top 10’s lower end.