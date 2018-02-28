8 in 10 back DACA

Support for continuing the DACA program remains high and bipartisan, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, and about six in 10 Americans say it is likely that it will wind up continuing.

The poll, conducted before the Supreme Court declined Monday to immediately consider a case on the program, found that those who back continuing the program hold President Donald Trump (33%) and the Republicans in Congress (31%) responsible for it not yet having been extended more than they do the Democrats in Congress (17%).

A broad majority, 83%, favor continuing the Obama-era program, while 12% say it should be ended. Those figures have held roughly steady in CNN polling back to mid-September. The program has support from 94% of Democrats, 83% of independents and 67% of Republicans.