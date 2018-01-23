8-in-10 favor presidential exams for health, mental well-being

Americans continue to broadly support annual checkups for their commander in chief, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, but they are divided about how much information about his or her health a president ought to make public.

The poll finds that 82% feel a president should be required to take an annual physical examination to check the condition of his physical health. Only slightly fewer, 77%, say a president should be required to take an annual exam to check for mental conditions, such as Alzheimer’s Disease or depression.

The broad support for required checkups are perhaps not surprising in light of another finding in the poll: 90% say a president’s health is important to his ability to do the job well, including 64% who consider it “very important.”

Support for both physical and mental exams for the president are about the same as they were in polling conducted during the 2004 presidential campaign, when 84% favored annual physical exams and 79% backed annual mental checkups.