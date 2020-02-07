A Majority of Americans Don’t Trust Facebook

The annual Chicago Booth/Kellogg School Financial Trust Index survey shows that 73 percent of Americans disapprove of Facebook’s policy not to fact-check political ads. More than 50 percent of respondents do not trust Facebook to choose the news in their feeds, but only 37 percent think Facebook should be broken up into smaller companies.

According to polarizing billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, “Facebook helped Trump to get elected and I am afraid that it will do the same in 2020.” In a recent New York Times op-ed, Soros argued that the interests of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and US President Donald Trump are aligned: The latter wants to win the election, and the former is worried that a different president could challenge Facebook’s dominant position and eventually break up the company, which currently also owns Instagram and WhatsApp.