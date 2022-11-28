A PATH TO U.S. HEALTH EQUITY

The Financial Times in partnership with the Commonwealth Fund are pleased to host this international conference for policy officials and leaders responsible for advancing health equity and meeting the evolving demands of patients. Speakers will share learnings from the US and abroad and discuss ways to ensure health services are consistent in providing integrated, inclusive and affordable care.

When compared to other high-income countries the US lags behind in terms of health care system performance in areas such as efficiency, patient outcomes and equity. This is despite the US spending at least 40 percent more on health care per capita than any other country, according to data analysis by the Commonwealth Fund. Major economies are working to put policies, processes and technologies in place to build more robust and accessible health care; although one size doesn’t fit all, there is the opportunity to learn from international experiences.