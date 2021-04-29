About a quarter of adults say they won’t try to get a Covid-19 vaccine

With a majority of adult Americans now at least partially vaccinated against coronavirus, roughly a quarter of adults say they will not try to get the shot, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. That vaccine-hesitant 26% is much more willing to return to regular activity, far less confident in the government health officials overseeing vaccine rollouts, and opposed to vaccine requirements for everyday activities.

Overall, the poll seems to point to a country on the road to normalcy, with about 7 in 10 having gotten a vaccine or planning to do so and two-thirds comfortable returning to their regular routines. But there are sharp divisions by vaccine willingness over the role vaccines might play in a return to pre-pandemic life.