About two-thirds of Americans disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade

Nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of the US Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Most see the ruling as portending negative changes for the country as a whole and for women in their state.

The court’s ruling that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion came down in late June following the leak of a draft opinion in early May that previewed the final outcome. Since then, legal fights over abortion rights have sprung up in more than a dozen, and Indiana this week became the first state to convene a special session of its legislature to consider more restrictive laws around abortion.