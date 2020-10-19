AJC 2020 Survey of American Jewish Opinion

The 2020 American Jewish Committee (AJC) survey of Jews in the United States regarding the upcoming elections shows that 75% would choose former Vice President Joe Biden and 22% President Donald Trump. In 2016, 16% voted for Trump and 62% for Hillary Clinton, while 7% chose another candidate and 14% did not vote.

The AJC survey is the most comprehensive Jewish organization poll of Jews in the United States. The survey of 1,334 American Jews, ages 18 or older, was conducted by SSRS via telephone from September 9 to October 4, with a margin of error for the total sample of plus or minus 4.2%.

American Jews were asked about the most important issue in deciding how to vote, which candidate would do a better job on key issues facing the U.S., as well as questions regarding U.S.-Israel relations and prospects for peace between Israel and the Arab world, and between Israel and the Palestinians.