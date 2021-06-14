AJC 2021 SURVEY OF AMERICAN AND ISRAELI JEWISH OPINION

The two largest Jewish communities in the world are significantly lacking in education about each other, concludes new American Jewish Committee (AJC) surveys of Israeli and U.S. Jews. The parallel studies, probing how Jews in the U.S. and America learn about each other and interact, were conducted by SSRS in the U.S. and Geocartography in Israel, leading polling firms that have carried out AJC surveys for years.

“These surveys provide a wealth of critical information about the state of Israel-Diaspora relations, and make the case for increased commitment in each community to high-quality education about, and interpersonal engagement with, the other,” said Laura Shaw Frank, AJC Director of Contemporary Jewish Life.

Both surveys show that despite striking deficiencies in knowledge, shared affinity is strong. 60% of American Jews say that being connected to Israel is important to their Jewish identity, and 75% of Israeli Jews see a thriving Diaspora as vital to the long-term future of the Jewish people.