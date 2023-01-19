AJC Survey: U.S. Jews Felt Less Secure After Colleyville Synagogue Attack

Amid rising antisemitism in the United States, data from a new American Jewish Committee (AJC) public opinion survey reveals key information on the state of mind of American Jews following the hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas last year. A majority of American Jews—or 54% percent—said they heard a lot or some about the Colleyville crisis.

Of those U.S. Jews, 18% percent felt a great deal less safe at the time, 33% felt a fair amount less safe, and 36% felt a little less safe after the eleven-hour hostage crisis. Only 13% of the survey respondents who had heard at least some about the situation said they did not feel less safe. The questions on the Colleyville synagogue attack are included in AJC’s 2022 State of Antisemitism in America report, comprised of a survey of U.S. Jews and a comparison study of U.S. adults. The full report will be available next month.