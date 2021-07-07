America250 Releases American Outlook Survey

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, America250 has launched with the ambitious goal of creating the nation’s largest and most inclusive commemoration in its history. To better understand how Americans feel today, America250 partnered with SSRS to survey adults and teenagers on their views of the United States, its history, and its future.

Here are the top findings from 1,249 adult Americans and 327 American teenagers polled in May 2021:

Hope for the Future: American adults are united by classic American ideals.