American Institute for Cancer Research Survey Finds Alarming Gaps in Americans’ Knowledge of Cancer Risk Factors

Fewer than half of Americans recognize that drinking alcohol, diets high in red meat, diets low in vegetables, fruits and fiber and insufficient physical activity all have a clear link to cancer development, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research’s (AICR) ninth Cancer Risk Awareness Survey. Awareness of other established cancer risk factors like obesity and processed meat is still alarmingly low, but has risen above 50% for the first time since AICR began the survey in 2001.

“There is an enormous opportunity to prevent future cancer cases,” says Dr. Nigel Brockton, Vice President of Research at AICR. “Many people believe that pesticides or air pollution are the major factors in cancer risk, but modifiable lifestyle factors play a bigger role. Diet, activity, body weight and alcohol are the largest drivers of cancer risk and are under our control.”