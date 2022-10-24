American Public Opinion on Climate Change

For the last 25 years, Dr. Jon Krosnick – AAPOR Lifetime Career Achievement Award Winner, Stanford University – has been conducting national surveys tracking Americans’ beliefs about climate change. In this presentation, Dr. Krosnick with present a tour of his findings and discuss important methodological decisions to be made when designing and conducting surveys that assess perceptions, attitudes, and beliefs on this important topic.

This event is presented by the Pennsylvania & New Jersey chapter of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR), together with Dr. Jon Krosnick.

BIO FOR DR. KROSNICK: