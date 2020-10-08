Americans are divided over Amy Coney Barrett

Americans are split on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, with 46% saying they do not want the Senate to send her to the high court and 42% saying the Senate should confirm her in a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

Barrett, President Donald Trump’s pick to fill the Supreme Court seat previously held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, faces an uncertain process ahead, as coronavirus infections among Senate Republicans threaten to derail the fast-track confirmation process the Senate’s majority party had in mind.

A majority of Republicans in the poll want Barrett confirmed (83%), while independents are split (42% do, 42% do not), and only 8% of Democrats support the Senate voting to confirm the federal judge.