Americans are split over confidence in incoming House GOP majority or Biden

CNN — Americans divide almost evenly over whether they have more confidence in the newly empowered Republicans in the US House of Representatives (51%) or in President Joe Biden (49%) to deal with the major issues facing the country today, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

But asked about the impact of Republican control of the House on several major issues, the public anticipates positive changes in few areas.

The midterm election shifted control of the House to Republicans, who will take over in January, while Democrats retained control of the Senate. Following an election in which neither party came away with a clear mandate from voters, Americans’ feelings about the results and the effects they might have on major issues are mixed.