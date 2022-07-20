Americans believe government and society can take action on preventing mass shootings

Most Americans believe that government and society can take action on preventing mass shootings
New CNN Politics Poll Conducted by SSRS
Americans’ belief that society and government can do something about mass shootings is at a new high, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Most of the public favors stricter gun laws, the survey finds, with more than 4 in 10 saying that recently enacted gun legislation doesn’t go far enough to change things.
The survey was conducted June 13 to July 13, a few weeks after the mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. That field period spanned additional acts of gun violence, including a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, as well as the passage of the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.
Nearly 7 in 10 US adults (69%) say that government and society can take action that will be effective in preventing shootings like the one in Uvalde from happening again, with 30% saying that shootings like the one in Uvalde will happen again regardless of what action is taken by government and society.