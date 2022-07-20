Americans believe government and society can take action on preventing mass shootings

Americans’ belief that society and government can do something about mass shootings is at a new high, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Most of the public favors stricter gun laws, the survey finds, with more than 4 in 10 saying that recently enacted gun legislation doesn’t go far enough to change things.

The survey was conducted June 13 to July 13, a few weeks after the mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. That field period spanned additional acts of gun violence, including a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, as well as the passage of the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.

Nearly 7 in 10 US adults (69%) say that government and society can take action that will be effective in preventing shootings like the one in Uvalde from happening again, with 30% saying that shootings like the one in Uvalde will happen again regardless of what action is taken by government and society.