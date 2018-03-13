Americans continue to oppose U.S.-Mexico border wall

As President Trump plans to visit California Tuesday to see prototypes for a U.S. – Mexico border wall, the idea of building a border wall continues to be unpopular with most Americans, and sharp partisan splits remain. Most Republicans support it, while most Democrats and independents oppose it. These percentages have held steady over time.

We find partisan divides over whether “sanctuary cities” can refuse to assist federal efforts in detaining or deporting illegal immigrants; President Donald Trump visits California amid legal battles between the Justice Department and the state. Half of Americans – and most Democrats – think cities should be allowed to deal with illegal immigrants as they see fit, while another half of Americans – and most Republicans – think such cities should be forced to comply with federal anti-immigration efforts.