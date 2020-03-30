Americans divided over government handling of coronavirus outbreak

Americans are split over how the federal government is doing at preventing the spread of coronavirus, but an increasing number say they feel prepared to handle an infection should one happen in their family, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

About half (48%) of Americans say in the new poll that the government has done a good job in preventing the spread of coronavirus, which is about the same as the 49% who said so in an early March survey. About as many, 47%, now say the government has done a poor job, an increase of four points in roughly three weeks

Although views on how the government is doing remain sharply divided by party (77% of Republicans say the federal government is doing a good job preventing the virus’ spread vs. 27% of Democrats), much of the increase in the percentage rating the government poorly comes among Republicans and independents (up seven points each). Democrats rate the effort about the same as they did in early March.

About three-quarters (76%) of Americans say they feel at least somewhat prepared to deal with a coronavirus infection if they or someone in their family were to contract the virus. That is up eight points since early March.