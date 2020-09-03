Americans hear positives about both Biden and Trump out of their conventions — but more for Biden

Americans heard more positive news about each of the two major candidates for president following their conventions, with former Vice President Joe Biden earning a bigger boost than President Donald Trump after their parties’ conventions.

These findings come from The Breakthrough, a project from CNN, SSRS and researchers from Georgetown University and the University of Michigan asking Americans what they have heard, read or seen about each of the presidential candidates lately. The survey was in the field beginning the second day of the Republican National Convention and continued through Sunday night.

Trump’s bump from the RNC wasn’t quite as high as Biden’s, whose average sentiment grew dramatically after the Democratic National Convention. The RNC did put a slight dent in positivity about Biden, but his average remained more positive than Trump’s overall.