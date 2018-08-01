Americans skeptical of Trump’s drug plan

President Donald Trump was hoping for a big win with voters when he rolled out a massive blueprint to lower drug prices in May. But two months later, most Americans haven’t even heard about it, a new poll shows.

And few of the Americans who are aware of his plan believe it will lower drug prices.

Only about one in four — 27 percent — adults say they have heard or read about Trump’s prescription drug plan, a new POLITICO-Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll found. Of that group, just 37 percent believe it will lower the prices Medicare pays for prescription drugs while 42 percent think it will accomplish the task for the country overall.

On another high-profile health challenge, Americans think the Trump administration needs to spend more money to help people with opioid addiction. Thirty-nine percent of respondents say they think federal spending on addiction treatment is too low, with Democrats even more likely to say that the government isn’t spending enough. Congress a few months ago injected a record $4 billion in new funding to address the opioid crisis, with about half of that directed to treatment and prevention programs and the remainder going to law enforcement.