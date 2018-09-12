Americans split on Kavanaugh

Americans are divided on whether or not senators should vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, with 38% who say yes and 39% who say no, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS and released on Tuesday.

Contentious hearings did not move the needle in either direction for Kavanaugh. The new numbers are similar to CNN’s August poll, when 37% supported his confirmation and four in 10 did not. At that time, Kavanaugh had the lowest level of support for a Supreme Court nominee since Robert Bork, whose nomination was rejected by the Senate in 1987.

Republicans offer the highest level of support for Kavanaugh, with three-quarters who say the Senate should vote to confirm his nomination, the same number as in August. Democrats are strongly against Kavanaugh’s nomination, with 63% who say the senate shouldn’t vote in favor, slightly down from 67%. Independents fall closer to Democrats on Kavanaugh, with 40% who don’t want senators to confirm him and a third who say they should.