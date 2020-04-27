Americans Suffering Health Coverage Insecurity

More than 22 million people in the U.S. have filed unemployment claims since the beginning of the coronavirus economic shutdown in March. Since most people get health insurance through their own jobs or through a spouse or parent’s job, the question is: Just how many people in the U.S. have lost their insurance as a result of the pandemic?

Health Coverage Insecurity Accompanies Job Losses

A new survey of U.S. adults by SSRS and the Commonwealth Fund provides some answers. About a third (32%) of adults ages 18 to 64 reported they had lost their job (12%), had their hours cut (19%), and/or had their pay cut (9%) because of the pandemic. Of those, 3 percent said they had lost their health insurance. It is important to note that this does not include family members who also may have lost their insurance. Twenty percent of people who lost their jobs or had their hours or pay cut did not have health insurance before the pandemic hit, reflecting the fact that many of the jobs were likely in industries that frequently don’t offer health benefits and in small businesses.