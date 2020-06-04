Americans’ views shift on racial discrimination

As thousands protest, their message is getting across. Comparing views at this moment to decades of CBS News polling, today we see more people — both white and black — saying racial discrimination affects both treatment by police and chances of getting ahead. And a declining number see progress in getting rid of it.

Where Americans had once shown increasing optimism about ending discrimination against blacks, those sentiments have turned downward lately, back toward levels we saw in the 1990s.

Over the years, this poll has asked Americans if there’s been real progress against discrimination since the passage of landmark civil rights reforms in the 1960s. The view that yes, there has been, was generally — if slowly — on the upswing from the early 1990s through 2014. It declined some in July 2015 and has now dropped further.