Americans want bipartisanship, but most don’t think it will happen

Americans of all political stripes agree that attempts at bipartisanship in Washington are a good thing, but expectations that such efforts are likely to be successful on upcoming major legislation are low in a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

All told, 87% say that attempts at bipartisanship are a good thing, including 92% of Democrats, 90% of independents and 77% of Republicans. But 60% say they see bipartisanship as unlikely on upcoming legislation, including 50% of Democrats, 60% of independents and 76% of Republicans. And although Democrats are more optimistic about the success of bipartisanship, they aren’t particularly confident it will happen: Just 6% see it as very likely to happen, about the same as among independents (7%) and Republicans (4%).