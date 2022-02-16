Americans overwhelmingly support public disclosure on human capital and environmental impact metrics from America’s largest companies, and endorse federal action to require standardized disclosure, according to new survey research from JUST Capital and its polling partner, SSRS, conducted in collaboration with Public Citizen and Ceres. This report was created by Jennifer Tonti, Managing Director, Survey Research & Insights.

In recent years, we have seen an acceleration of both attention and investment dollars flowing toward the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) space. And while disclosure on these issues has increased significantly, many point to the challenges of comparing corporate performance without a standardized approach that allows investors, workers, researchers, and consumers to understand how things are being measured. In response, there have been a number of cross-sector efforts to drive greater disclosure and create consistent measures for progress.